Got room for cows and goats in need of a home?

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
2 hours ago

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is looking for forever homes for two cows and four goats.

The organization’s humane agent removed the farm animals from a property this week where they were not being cared for properly, according to a social media post.

People have stepped up to foster the animals while the agency looks for permanent placement.

The humane society also is asking for anyone still interested in becoming a farm animal foster to fill out the foster application.

