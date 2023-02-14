GE Aerospace: Air India order of 800+ engines is ‘good news’ for Ohio

Air India will also buy more than 800 LEAP engines from CFM International, a 50-50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, to outfit the smaller planes in the order, 210 Airbus A320/A321neo aircraft and 190 Boeing 737 MAX-family aircraft, GE said.

“It’s the biggest ever (order) for an Indian airline and ranks close to the top worldwide in both value and volume,” GE Aerospace said in a blog Tuesday, adding that it “signals the recovery of commercial aviation after years of COVID shutdowns.”

GE Aerospace has long been a major employer in Southwestern Ohio. Pre-pandemic, the company had about 1,500 employees working in four Dayton-area facilities, sites which saw a $1 billion total annual investment. The company had about 300 employees at its University of Dayton-based EPISCenter alone. And based in Butler County’s West Chester Twp. is CFM International, a joint venture of GE and French company Snecma.

Pre-pandemic, there were about 1,600 total employees at three Dayton-area sites, including Unison Industries Dayton in Beavercreek and TDI-GE Aviation, also in Vandalia.

About 9,000 Ohioans work for the company in total.

The company is also one of the biggest suppliers to military aviation, a key partner to the Air Force and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the heart of the Air Force’s research and logistics missions.

GE continues work on its XA100 engine for the F-35 fighter jet, intending to meet Air Force goals for the Adaptive Engine Transition Program. GE says the new engine offers 25% better fuel efficiency, 10% more thrust and more power and thermal management capacity than current engines.