Fuyao raid: Key takeaways from our investigation

Reporter Eric Schwartzberg and I used public records to determine who owns the raided properties, and visited many of the properties and others owned by the same people and companies.

Key takeaways from our investigation:

1. What we found: Read our full investigation here. We reveal who owns many of the Dayton-area properties that were raided and how they are tied back to one street in Butler County.

2. What neighbors say: Our investigation also talked to many neighbors of the raided properties, who say they have noticed odd activity for years including dozens of people packed into single-family homes with worrisome living conditions and being picked up in a white van all hours of the day.

3. Status of federal investigation: Homeland Security officials say the investigation is “active and ongoing.” No arrests have been announced.

4. Who is the target? Fuyao said it was told by federal authorities that a third-party employment services company is the focus of the investigation, according to a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing by the company.

5. What are they looking into? The day of the raid, a Homeland Security spokesman said the investigation is focused on money laundering, potential human smuggling, labor exploitation and financial crimes.