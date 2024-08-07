Fuyao raid: Key takeaways from our investigation

Editor’s note: Every Sunday Josh Sweigart, editor of investigations and solutions journalism, brings you the top stories from the Dayton Daily News and major stories over the past week you may have missed. Go here to sign up to receive the Weekly Update newsletter and our Morning Briefing delivered to your inbox every morning.
Homeland Security and hundreds of other federal and local law enforcement officers raided Fuyao Glass America in Moraine and 27 other properties across the region on July 26 as part of an ongoing investigation.
Reporter Eric Schwartzberg and I used public records to determine who owns the raided properties, and visited many of the properties and others owned by the same people and companies.
Key takeaways from our investigation:
1. What we found: Read our full investigation here. We reveal who owns many of the Dayton-area properties that were raided and how they are tied back to one street in Butler County.
2. What neighbors say: Our investigation also talked to many neighbors of the raided properties, who say they have noticed odd activity for years including dozens of people packed into single-family homes with worrisome living conditions and being picked up in a white van all hours of the day.
3. Status of federal investigation: Homeland Security officials say the investigation is “active and ongoing.” No arrests have been announced.
4. Who is the target? Fuyao said it was told by federal authorities that a third-party employment services company is the focus of the investigation, according to a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing by the company.
5. What are they looking into? The day of the raid, a Homeland Security spokesman said the investigation is focused on money laundering, potential human smuggling, labor exploitation and financial crimes.
About the Author