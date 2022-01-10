Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Saget was also the long-time host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

He was found in his room at the Ritz-Carlton, according to Variety. TMZ also reported the death.

Saget played Danny Tanner in Full House. He later hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos for several years.

He also was known for his stand-up comedy.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported he was pronounced dead at the scene but did not have information on a cause of death. Detectives found no sign of foul play or drug use.