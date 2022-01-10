Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Bob Saget is shown in this file photo.
caption arrowCaption
Bob Saget is shown in this file photo.

Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Local News
19 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65.

The Orange County, Florida, sheriff’s office was called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget” and death was pronounced at the scene, the statement said, adding that detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. A “#BobSaget” concluded the tweet.

Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour,” according to his Twitter feed.

His publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saget was also the long-time host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

He was found in his room at the Ritz-Carlton, according to Variety. TMZ also reported the death.

Saget played Danny Tanner in Full House. He later hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos for several years.

He also was known for his stand-up comedy.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported he was pronounced dead at the scene but did not have information on a cause of death. Detectives found no sign of foul play or drug use.

In Other News
1
Dayton region again breaks COVID hospitalizations record
2
Construction money, guns and COVID: Local legislators look ahead to...
3
Ohio reports over 18K new COVID-19 cases Saturday
4
Ohio may not see peak of COVID cases for weeks
5
Simultaneous flu, COVID cases — ‘flurona’ — reported amid omicron surge
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top