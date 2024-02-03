Frozen 44th Street slow-cooked baby back ribs under recall

More than 2,700 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat baby back ribs are under recall because they were imported without inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection service announced Friday.

Macgregors Meat and Seafood Ltd,, of Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada, is recalling the following pork products that were shipped to retail locations and restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania:

1.5-pound cartons containing “44th Street Slow Cooked Baby Back Ribs Maplewood Smoked Sauce” with Julian dates 3453 and 0154 printed on the side of the immediate package. The product is packed in cases marked with Cert. No. Cert 043436, production date 3453 with use by 2024 DE 10 and production date 0154 with use by 2025 JA 14.

1.5-pound cartons containing “44th Street Glazed Slow Cooked Baby Back Ribs Honey Garlic Sauce” with Julian dates 1453 and 1593 printed on the side of the immediate package. The product is packed in cases marked with Cert. No. Cert 043436, production date 1453 with use by 2024 MA 24 and production date 1593 with use by 2024 JN 07.

The products have the Canadian establishment number 566 printed inside the Canadian inspection mark on the label.

The manufacturer notified FSIS that the product was not presented for import reinspection.

There have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions. Anyone concerned about an illness or reaction should contact a health care provider.

The FSIS said that consumers who purchased the items are urged not to consume them and that restaurants are urged not to serve the products. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Duncan Macgregor Jr., general manager of Macgregors Meat & Seafood, at duncanjr@macgregors.com or 416-749-5951, ext. 205.

