From our investigation: The rising cost of Ohio farmland in 3 graphics

Ed Richter of the Dayton Daily News reported this week on how the rising cost of cropland is making it more difficult for aspiring farmers to enter the industry or for smaller family farms to invest in more land.
Below are graphics showing how expensive cropland has become on the local and national level.
Local
Richter spoke to local county auditors and pulled from other sources to illustrate how the cost of cropland has increased substantially in area counties. The per acre value has increased in all area counties — in agriculture heavy Darke County it shot from $4,500 to $8,000.
National trend
Cropland prices are up nationally, though local prices generally exceed the national average.
Comparison to other states
Ohio cropland isn’t the most expensive in the country, but is pricier than much of the Midwest.
