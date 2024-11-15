Breaking: Frisch’s closing list grows: This one is open until tonight

The restaurant chain is alleged to be $4.6 million behind on rent.
The Frisch’s Big Boy location at 38 W. Main St. in Xenia is closing at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

By
59 minutes ago
The Frisch’s Big Boy location on West Main Street in Xenia is closing at 8 p.m. tonight, Nov. 15.

The marquee sign out front of the restaurant thanked the community for its support over the last several decades and says goodbye. This news comes about a week after the Troy Frisch’s closed at 20 Troy Town Drive.

Here’s a list of other Frisch’s locations in the region that closed just last month:

  • 1831 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield
  • 3560 S. Dixie Highway in Middletown
  • 1330 Columbus Ave. in Lebanon

Cox First Media content partner WCPO reported earlier this week that NNN REIT LP, an investment company that owns the Frisch’s properties, had filed 17 eviction lawsuits in Southwest Ohio that claimed the restaurant chain is $4.6 million behind on rent.

Some Frisch’s locations that remained open as of Friday include:

  • 3311 Benchwood Road in Butler Twp.
  • 1095 S Main St. in Englewood
  • 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn
  • 8154 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights
  • 2861 Wilmington Pike in Kettering
  • 8181 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg
  • 2201 E Main St. in Springfield
  • 6188 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.
  • 16 Weller Drive in Tipp City
  • 1255 Main St. in Hamilton
  • 2439 E. Sharon Road, Sharonville
  • 11122 Hamilton Ave., Forest Park
  • 5570 Liberty Fairfield Road, Liberty Twp.
  • 5571 Ohio 741, Mason
  • 8545 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp.
  • 6638 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

In the last two years, several other Frisch’s locations have closed in the Miami Valley, including 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.

