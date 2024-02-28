BreakingNews
Ohio Edison: Power should be restored to 1,300K Clark County customers within couple days

Fried chicken and pizza: Reporter tries KFC’s Chizza, a new menu item

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

Described as a global bestseller, Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Chizza has arrived for a limited time at restaurant locations across the Dayton area.

The Chizza features two white meat, extra crispy fried chicken filets topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

According to KFC, the Chizza debuted in the Philippines in 2015. Since then, it has made its way around the world to Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Mexico, among other countries.

Now it’s time for the U.S. to try the global phenomenon for the first time.

I would describe the Chizza as the fast food version of chicken parmesan. The chicken I had was crispy with a nice thickness to it. Shout out to the KFC located at 4207 Linden Ave. in Riverside. It was some of the best fried chicken I’ve had in awhile from KFC. The pepperonis on the Chizza were fine, but I didn’t think they were necessary.

Customers can order the Chizza as a combo with a side and drink for $12.99 or alone for $9.99. There is a smaller version of the Chizza for $5.99.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

While I was there, I also tried the new Smash’d Potato Bowl with Nuggets.

This was a new twist on KFC’s Famous Bowl. The bowl featured mashed potatoes topped with fries, cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, a three-cheese blend and chicken nuggets. It was good, but I think I will stick with the traditional Famous Bowl.

If you’re looking for a drink to go with you meal, KFC’s Blackberry Lemonade has returned.

To find a KFC near you, visit www.kfc.com.

ExploreFebruary restaurant recap: 7 open, 4 coming soon, 3 closing, 1 for sale
In Other News
1
NWS to survey storm damage in Clark County; Tornado confirmed in...
2
More than 2,000 without power after strong storms, possible tornadoes...
3
Wright-Patterson buildings, Riverside shopping center damaged by storms
4
Public health alert: Kids meal missing allergen label
5
WPAFB will play role in major changes coming to U.S. Air Force

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top