Free COVID-19 tests available in Greene County ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

“With RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating throughout the country and the state, and with the coming holiday, this is a perfect time to get additional test kits out to the public.” Health Commissioner Melissa Howell said. “This will allow them to have that tool in their toolbox to either rule out COVID-19 or take the appropriate action before gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday if they are feeling under the weather.”

Since March 2020, Greene County has seen 45,518 reported cases of COVID-19 and are currently at a ‘medium’ COVID community level, according to GCPH. It is strongly recommended for everyone 6 months and older to receive their vaccination.