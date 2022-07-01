Fourth of July weekend will be hot, possibly stormy

Fireworks may not be the only thing in the sky to go boom for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
It will be hot and wet, with the slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today through Independence Day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Skies will be mostly sunny today with a high near 92 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight, mainly before 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 69 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny and not quite as warm, with a high near 88 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 67 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. Some clouds move in for partly cloudy skies Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 68 degrees.
The Wilmington radar is showing the emergence of lots of bugs (likely Mayflies) along the Ohio River late this evening. A true sign that summer is here... in case the increasing heat didn't already make this obvious. pic.twitter.com/gFT6hm4S8S— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 1, 2022
It will be mostly sunny and hotter on Independence Day with a high near 92 degrees. Monday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 70 degrees.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday
