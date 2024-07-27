Four highway ramps around Dayton to close for repair beginning in August

State Route 725 Ramp Closure – The ramp from SR 725 to I-675 North will be closed starting Thursday, Aug. 8 through Wednesday, Aug. 21. Crews will be repairing the concrete roadway and painting the bridge.

Dryden Road Ramp Closure – The ramp from Dryden Road to I-75 South will be closed from Sunday, Aug. 4 through Thursday, Oct. 3. Crews will be reconstructing the ramp.

Detour: Dryden Rd to E Dixie Dr to I-75 S

State Route 444 Ramp Closure – The ramp from SR 444 North to SR 4 North will be closed from Friday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Sept. 16. This closure is necessary to complete concrete and joint repairs on the ramp.

Detour: NB SR 444 to SR 235 to NB SR4

State Route 444 Ramp Closure – The ramp from SR 444 South to SR 4 South will be closed from Friday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Sept. 16. This closure is necessary to complete concrete and joint repairs on the ramp.

Detour: SB SR 444 to NB SR 4 to Chambersburg Rd to SB SR 444

