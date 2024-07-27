Four highway ramps around Dayton to close for repair beginning in August

50 minutes ago
Four prominent highway ramps – involving different parts of Interstate 75, Interstate 675 and Route 4 around the greater Dayton area – will close for multiple weeks starting in early August.

The closures, which will allow for necessary ramp repairs and improvements, include the following areas:

State Route 725 Ramp Closure – The ramp from SR 725 to I-675 North will be closed starting Thursday, Aug. 8 through Wednesday, Aug. 21. Crews will be repairing the concrete roadway and painting the bridge.

Dryden Road Ramp Closure – The ramp from Dryden Road to I-75 South will be closed from Sunday, Aug. 4 through Thursday, Oct. 3. Crews will be reconstructing the ramp.

  • Detour: Dryden Rd to E Dixie Dr to I-75 S

State Route 444 Ramp Closure – The ramp from SR 444 North to SR 4 North will be closed from Friday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Sept. 16. This closure is necessary to complete concrete and joint repairs on the ramp.

  • Detour: NB SR 444 to SR 235 to NB SR4

State Route 444 Ramp Closure – The ramp from SR 444 South to SR 4 South will be closed from Friday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Sept. 16. This closure is necessary to complete concrete and joint repairs on the ramp.

  • Detour: SB SR 444 to NB SR 4 to Chambersburg Rd to SB SR 444

For additional traffic details and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, visit OHGO.com or download the OHGO app.

