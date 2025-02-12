Former OSU football coach Jim Tressel confirmed as Ohio lieutenant governor

Tressel was Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s choice to fill an LG spot left vacant by Jon Husted, who left office after DeWine appointed him to the U.S. Senate to finish out Vice President JD Vance’s remaining term.

Tressel’s lack of political experience was, in the end, of little consequence. The northeast Ohio native garnered unanimous support from all Republicans in the Ohio legislature and even some of the state’s Democrats in a rushed confirmation process — with no public hearings — that endured for less than a week.

“When Gov. DeWine announced his nomination of Jim Tressel as lieutenant governor, I, along with many of our colleagues, instantly agreed that that was the right pick,” local Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., said on the House floor shortly before the vote. “(That’s) because Jim Tressel is a winner, he’s a leader, and he’s a champion for the people of Ohio.”

Plummer told this news outlet that, while there was no public hearing, members had “several” opportunities to speak with Tressel. Plummer said he was confident Tressel would fill the role well.

Other lawmakers drew on Tressel’s well-documented role as a mentor at OSU and argued that, through his time at Youngstown State, Tressel exhibited a knack for problem-solving and collaborating that would bode well in the executive branch.

Under the Ohio Constitution, there’s no prescribed manner for how the legislature should confirm an LG nomination, and it’s only the second time in state history the legislature has been tasked with it.

Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman, R-Lima, told this outlet that he opted not to hold public vetting hearings due to Tressel’s high profile past and the vetting he underwent to lead Youngstown State University.

The lack of a public hearing influenced how Democrats in the House voted, according to Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington. She told reporters her vote against Tressel wasn’t personal, but that she felt uncomfortable voting to support someone who’s political ideology wasn’t on the record.

“There’s a process question here,” said Russo, who was the only Democrat to meet with Tressel. “No one had the opportunity to ask him these questions and vet where he was on these issues, and so that gave many of my members pause. I voted to support their concerns, because I think they’re legitimate.”

With his confirmation, Tressel will soon take his oath of office and serve as LG until the term expires in 2026. His political aspirations thereafter — with a 2026 race for Ohio governor on the horizon because DeWine is term-limited — are unknown.

