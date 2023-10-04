Former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor pleads to misdemeanors, rape charges dropped

A former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor accused of rape pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor counts as part of a plea agreement.

John C. Amos, 51, of Miamisburg, was indicted last year on two counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition. Four of the counts were dismissed against Amos in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Amos changed his plea to guilty for one count of sexual imposition, and pleaded guilty to one count of assault, added as a part of the plea agreement.

Visiting Judge Daniel Hogan accepted his guilty pleas. The two counts have a maximum penalty of a $1,500 fine and 240 days in jail, according to the judge. Amos could also have to register as a Tier-1 sex offender, which would require annual reporting for 15 years.

Court records say that on June 12, 2020, Montgomery County sheriff’s detectives met with the alleged victim, who said the incident occurred on April 19 or April 26, 2013.

The accuser told detectives that he was drinking with Amos — whom he’d never met previously — at a bar and became extremely intoxicated. A bartender called a cab, which allegedly took them back to Amos’ house, where the man claims he was sexually assaulted while slipping in and out of consciousness.

The Dayton Daily News does not identify the victims of alleged sexual assaults.

Amos resigned from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office the day of his indictment.

Amos will have a sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in November.