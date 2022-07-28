Former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor pleads not guilty to sex charges

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that in June of 2020, it was informed that a criminal investigation was underway following an allegation made against Amos for an incident reported to have happened about seven years earlier.

“The conduct investigated happened outside of the office during non-work hours and was not related to any case or person in the prosecutor’s office,” a statement previously released by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Amos started working at the office in 2000. He was the in-court attorney for some of the highest profile criminal cases in Montgomery County over the last year. He prosecuted Victor Santana, who was convicted of shooting and killing two teenage boys in a Dayton garage.

Explore Montgomery County assistant prosecutor accused of rape resigns

The local prosecutor’s office said it was not involved in the investigation or review of the case against Amos.

“We are shocked and dismayed to learn that an indictment has been filed. Mr. Amos has resigned, effective immediately,” the statement that was issued on July 15 says.

Lucas County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Liptack-Wilson is the special prosecutor in the case. She said Thursday that the state wasn’t asking for electronic monitoring while Amos was out on his own recognizance, but did request that he have to check in regularly with his attorney.

Daniel Hogan was appointed visiting judge for the case because the Montgomery County judges recused themselves. Hogan is a retired judge from Franklin County and issued the own recognizance bond and its conditions on Thursday.