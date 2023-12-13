Flu activity moderate locally; expected to increase first part of year

Flu seeing moderate spread

“Currently we’re seeing a seasonal increase in various respiratory diseases, which is not uncommon for this time of year,” said Dan Suffoletto, public health manager for Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County.

The most recent state data shows 106 flu-related hospitalizations in the past week with a total of 298 so far this season. While the most recent hospitalizations are an 112% change over last week, these figures are still below the five-year average.

Of outpatient health visits, approximately 3.69% are due to flu-like symptoms, according to ODH. This is an increase of 16.77%.

Montgomery County has increased to 25 flu-related hospitalizations, according to ODH, and other area counties remain low. Butler County is the second highest in the Dayton-region counties with a total of 13 flu-related hospitalizations this season, according to ODH.

“So far, Butler County’s data would indicate that we are on pace for a typical flu season where we see most influenza-related hospitalizations after the first of the year,” said Butler County Health Commissioner Erik Balster. The age range of Butler County’s flu-related hospitalizations is between 42 and 76 years old.

The rest of the Dayton region has fewer than five cases in each county.

Still time to get vaccinated

“As flu season unfolds, getting a flu shot is key, along with consistent hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette,” said Nate Smith, communications coordinator for the Clark County Combined Health District. Clark County has only seen one flu-related hospitalization this season so far.

Having a healthy lifestyle, including exercising and getting enough sleep, will also boost immunity, Smith said.

“Stay home if you’re sick and don’t return to work or school for at least 24 hours after you’ve been fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications. Stay informed about public health guidelines, wear masks in high-risk settings, and collectively, we can prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses,” Smith said.

People are also encouraged to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. The flu vaccine appears to be 40-60% effective, said Dr. Allyson Halderman, a family medicine provider with Kettering Health at its Troy Standfield office.

“That’s 40 to 60% of people who aren’t going to get the flu, and that’s amazing. That’s keeping people out of our hospitals, out of our offices. That’s people who get to see their family because they’re not sick,” Halderman said.

Both the flu and COVID vaccines are still readily available and may be done at the same time during the same visit, Suffoletto said.

“That’s something people should take advantage of sooner rather than later. It can take up to two weeks for those vaccines to become fully effective,” Suffoletto said.

People should also stay home and not host holiday gatherings if they are not feeling well, he said.

Kids catching RSV, whooping cough, pneumonia

Cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, continue to increase in Montgomery County. For the breakout that began on Sept. 2, there have been 128 total reported cases of whooping cough in Montgomery County, according to Public Health.

The majority of those whooping cough cases, 43 cases, have been among kids between the ages of four and six years old, Public Health said. Of all the cases, 74 of the kids attended a school and 26 are enrolled in daycare.

In Warren County, there has been an ongoing outbreak of pediatric pneumonia cases since August. As of Friday, Dec. 8, the current count of pediatric pneumonia cases was 176, according to the Warren County Health District.

The average age of the children affected is around eight years old, and the cases span multiple school districts. Most common symptoms, according to a parent questionnaire, include cough, fever and fatigue.

Other area counties have reported seeing some sporadic cases of whooping cough and pediatric pneumonia, though not to the extent of Montgomery and Warren counties. There have been seven cases of whooping cough in Clark County, the health district said.

RSV is on the rise statewide, but current cases of RSV across Ohio are only about a third of what they were at this time last year, the Clark County Combined Health District said.

Dayton Children’s Hospital is seeing an increase in the number of RSV cases they have treated, following a similar pattern to last year they experienced a spike in October through December, but this year’s trends are still lower than last year’s volume. They have treated about more than 300 cases, and this time last year was almost double.

Hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 are increasing nationally and in the state. ODH is reporting 445 hospitalizations in the most recent week, which is up from the three-week average of 407 hospitalizations. ICU admissions are up to 35, up from the average of 26. ODH also reported 47 COVID-related deaths in the most recent week, up from the average of 44.

Nationally, the CDC is reporting a positivity rate of 11.5% for COVID-19, up just under 1%. About 1.9% of emergency department visits are due to COVID-19, which is a 4% increase in the most recent week. Hospital admissions have also increased 17.6% in the last week and deaths due to COVID-19 have increased 25% in the most recent week, CDC says.