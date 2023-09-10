Flags to be lowered Monday in honor of 9/11 victims, DeWine says

Local News
48 minutes ago
X

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags to be lowered Monday in honor of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

The flags should be flown half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state, a statement by DeWine’s office said.

ExploreEnglewood council to consider proposal for new 80-home subdivision

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset, which marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

A moment of silence is also scheduled for 8:46 a.m. nationwide.

In Other News
1
Wright State dedicates garden honoring veterans, military-connected...
2
Nazi salute by school board member drives numerous calls to Tipp City...
3
New eye-tracking tool may help diagnose autism much earlier in toddlers
4
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan blasted by Georgia prosecutor in Trump case
5
Mansfield guard unit becomes first cyberspace wing Saturday
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top