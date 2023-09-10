Flags to be lowered Monday in honor of 9/11 victims, DeWine says

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags to be lowered Monday in honor of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

The flags should be flown half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state, a statement by DeWine’s office said.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset, which marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

A moment of silence is also scheduled for 8:46 a.m. nationwide.