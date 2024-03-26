Five things to know about the Entrepreneurs’ Center

The Entrepreneurs’ Center is inside The Hub Powered by PNC Bank at the Arcade, which opened in 2021 as the anchor tenant of the restored Dayton Arcade in downtown Dayton.

Here are 5 things to know about it:

1. The Hub is a partnership between the Entrepreneurs’ Center and the University of Dayton and is sponsored by PNC.

2. The Hub houses 140 member clients who can rent a dedicated desk in a secure co-working space, a secure office or work in common areas.

3. UD and Sinclair Community College offer more than 40 classes a week at The Hub, attended by about 500 students, said Vince Lewis, UD associate vice president of entrepreneurial initiatives and president of The Hub.

4. “The Hub Powered by PNC Bank brings together students, faculty and staff, entrepreneurs and local business leaders to form collaborative ideas and groundbreaking solutions that help drive our local economy,” said David Melin, PNC regional president for Dayton.

5. “The Entrepreneurs’ Center provides business acceleration services, business support services, capital access programs and corporate innovation support services,” said Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs’ Center.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

