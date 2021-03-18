First local man joins U.S. Space Force

Dewitt said he will work on cable and antenna systems, which are skills he said he looks forward to carrying with him into civilian life after the Space Force. Dewitt says he is honored to be part of history and one of the early guardians in a new branch of the military.

His grandfather was in the Air Force and saw combat, Dewitt said. Dewitt said he remembers the exhilarating stories his grandfather told him of his time in the military and hopes to have stories to tell his own future children.

He said he chose the Space Force because of the kinds of jobs that were open to him in that branch.

“I love to tinker,” he said.

Trevor Bingle-Dewitt from Arcanum is the first local person to join the U.S. Space Force. Dewitt talked to the media at the National Museum of the Air Force Thursday, March 18, 2021. He will join about 4,300 other Guardians already in the Space Force. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Addison said there are about 10,000 Space Force members total, including nearly 6,000 civilian members. The Space Force is predicted to grow to 16,000 in the next couple of years. It is the smallest branch of the U.S. military.

There are several Space Force guardians who work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base already, Addison said.

Space Force guardians will train at the Air Force’s Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Addison said the Air Force and the Space Force will be intertwined for the foreseeable future. The Space Force was established within the Department of the Air Force, meaning the Secretary of the Air Force has overall responsibility for the Space Force, under the guidance and direction of the Secretary of Defense. Over the past year, the Space Force has has debuted its organizational structure; official logo, seal, flag and motto. Uniforms were recently finalized, Addison said.

Addison said the Space Force is still recruiting members for this fiscal year. They are looking for about 300 more recruits.

For those interested in learning more about the Space Force, visit www.airforce.com/spaceforce.