Firefighter, two others hurt in blaze; neighbor with ladder helps man escape roof

A residential structure fire in Rosewood in northwest Champaign County resulted in three people being sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
The Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a residential structure fire in the 6400 block of Kiser Lake Road at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the department.
The family escaped their burning house, but one family member was stuck on the roof after fleeing from the smoke and heat, the Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department said. A neighbor saw the man on the roof and brought a ladder over to rescue him, the fire department said.
Three people were injured at the fire, including one person who sustained serious burns and a firefighter who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
They were all treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation and released, the department said.
Crews from Johnson Saint Paris Fire District (JSP), Christiansburg Fire, Quincy Fire and West Liberty Fire departments also assisted on scene.
