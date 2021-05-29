Fewer than 600 new coronavirus cases reported Saturday

The Ohio Hospital Association reported that 708 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, about one in 27 patients. In the past week, there has been an eight percent drop in patients, the Ohio Hospital Association said. In the past 24 hours, 51 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, the ODH reported.

The ODH reported that 21,420 people have started their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours and 21,431 people completed their vaccine dose. A total of 5,288,812 people have started their vaccine doses and 4,642,175 people have completed their vaccine, the ODH reported.