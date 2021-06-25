Fewer than 300 daily cases reported in Ohio

Ohio reported 292 daily cases of coronavirus Friday as its 21-day average dropped to 300, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The state has recorded 1,110,292 total cases during the pandemic.
Forty-five hospitalizations were reported, matching Ohio’s 21-day average. The state recorded eight ICU admissions in the last day, just over its 21-day average of six.
ODH reported 68 deaths, for a total of 20,268 deaths in the state and 20,291 Ohio resident deaths. The day a death is reported does not reflect the date the death occurred. Death data can fluctuate because some states do not regularly report death certificate data to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.
As of Friday, 5,542,296 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,108,728 have completed it.
Nearly 47.5% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 43.71% have finished the inoculation.