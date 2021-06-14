Fewer than 200 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio for first time in at least 3 weeks

Ohio reported fewer than 200 daily cases of coronavirus on Monday, the fewest amount for the state in at least three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The state recorded 178 cases in the last day, bringing its total to 1,107,225.
Ohio’s 21-day case average also dropped below 450 for an average of 446 cases a day.
In the last 10 days, Ohio has reported fewer than 500 daily cases 10 times and fewer than 300 cases four times.
The state record 52 hospitalizations in the last day, just below its 21-day average of 60.
ICU admissions were up slightly in Ohio, with ODH reporting 14 Monday compared to its 21-day average of eight.
Today, Ohio’s fourth Vax-a-Million drawing is scheduled to take place. The winners of the $1 million and full college scholarship will be announced Wednesday.
Next Monday will be the state’s last drawing. However, Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday the state is working with the private sector to come up with additional vaccine incentives and prizes.
He added more details should be available in the coming days.
Though COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing, DeWine warned that virus is still out there and encouraged Ohioans to get vaccinated.
As of Monday, 5,454,295 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and and 4,921,190 have finished it.