Fewer than 1,000 daily COVID cases recorded for 6th straight day in Ohio

Ohio reported fewer than 1,000 daily cases of coronavirus for the sixth straight day Thursday, according to the state health department.
Ohio record 732 cases in the last day, bringing its total to 1,100,312.
In the last 21 days, that state is averaging 961 cases a day.
Hospitalizations increased by 111 Thursday for a total of 59,012, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
It was just over its 21-day average of 90 hospitalizations a day.
The state also reported its fewest number of hospitalized COVID patients in the last two weeks, 749, on Thursday.
Eleven ICU admissions were reported in the last day, bringing Ohio’s total to 8,104.
As of Thursday, nearly 5,250,000 people in the state have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 4.6 million have completed the vaccine.