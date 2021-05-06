Fentanyl added to street drugs causing more overdoses, health officials say

The Community Overdose Action Team warned anyone who buys illegal drugs on the street “that there is a high likelihood the drugs purchased may be laced with fentanyl or other potentially fatal chemicals,” according to a release issued Thursday by COAT’s lead agencies: Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County and Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services.

Also, the high levels of fentanyl mixed with other drugs may require more than one dose of Narcan to reverse the effects to save those who overdose.