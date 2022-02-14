Famous comedians among shows coming to Fraze Pavilion

• Country music star Justin Moore, with special guests Dillon Carmichael and Jake Worthington, 7:30 p.m., July 15, tickets $35 to $60.

Tickets for all three shows are set to go on sale Feb. 19 and a limited to four per person on the first day.

Shows for this season announced earlier by the Fraze include:

• Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd, 90s Throwdown, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022, tickets $29 to $46.

• I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Coolio, Rob Base, Tone Loc and Young MC, 8 p.m. Aug. 6, tickets $50 to $75.

• The Australian, Pink Floyd Show, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1, Tickets $30 to $65.

Kettering officials have they said are planning for a full season in 2022 after a full closure in 2020 and an abbreviated schedule last year due to COVID-19.

The season, which traditionally begins in the spring, started in late July last year and lasted until early September.