Famous comedians among shows coming to Fraze Pavilion

Three more shows at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion have been announced for the 2022 season. FILE

Three more shows at Kettering's Fraze Pavilion have been announced for the 2022 season.

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
Updated 1 hour ago

Three more shows at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion have been announced for the 2022 season.

The city of Kettering-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue Monday said the following are scheduled for this year with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 19:

From left: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in "Only Murders in the Building," the series available on Hulu. Martin and Short are schedule to perform at the Fraze Pavilion this season. (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

From left: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in "Only Murders in the Building," the series available on Hulu. Martin and Short are schedule to perform at the Fraze Pavilion this season. (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

• Steve Martin and Martin Short, featuring Jeff Babico with Alison Brown and Fair Weather Friends, 8 p.m., May 28, tickets $49 to $139. Martin and Short, who both have had decades-long acting and comedy careers, have collaborated on multiple projects, including the recent comedy TV series “Only Murders in the Building.”

• Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson, 8 p.m., June 1, tickets $40 to $98. Both are Grammy-nominated soul/R&B performers.

• Country music star Justin Moore, with special guests Dillon Carmichael and Jake Worthington, 7:30 p.m., July 15, tickets $35 to $60.

Tickets for all three shows are set to go on sale Feb. 19 and a limited to four per person on the first day.

Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson are coming to Kettering this season, the city announced Monday.

Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson are coming to Kettering this season, the city announced Monday. FILE

Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson are coming to Kettering this season, the city announced Monday. FILE

Shows for this season announced earlier by the Fraze include:

• Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd, 90s Throwdown, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022, tickets $29 to $46.

• I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Coolio, Rob Base, Tone Loc and Young MC, 8 p.m. Aug. 6, tickets $50 to $75.

• The Australian, Pink Floyd Show, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1, Tickets $30 to $65.

Kettering officials have they said are planning for a full season in 2022 after a full closure in 2020 and an abbreviated schedule last year due to COVID-19.

The season, which traditionally begins in the spring, started in late July last year and lasted until early September.

