Famous comedians among shows coming to Fraze Pavilion

Three more shows at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion have been announced for the 2022 season.
The city of Kettering-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue Monday said the following are scheduled for this year with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 19:
• Steve Martin and Martin Short, featuring Jeff Babico with Alison Brown and Fair Weather Friends, 8 p.m., May 28, tickets $49 to $139. Martin and Short, who both have had decades-long acting and comedy careers, have collaborated on multiple projects, including the recent comedy TV series “Only Murders in the Building.”
• Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson, 8 p.m., June 1, tickets $40 to $98. Both are Grammy-nominated soul/R&B performers.
• Country music star Justin Moore, with special guests Dillon Carmichael and Jake Worthington, 7:30 p.m., July 15, tickets $35 to $60.
Tickets for all three shows are set to go on sale Feb. 19 and a limited to four per person on the first day.
Shows for this season announced earlier by the Fraze include:
• Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd, 90s Throwdown, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022, tickets $29 to $46.
• I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Coolio, Rob Base, Tone Loc and Young MC, 8 p.m. Aug. 6, tickets $50 to $75.
• The Australian, Pink Floyd Show, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1, Tickets $30 to $65.
Kettering officials have they said are planning for a full season in 2022 after a full closure in 2020 and an abbreviated schedule last year due to COVID-19.
The season, which traditionally begins in the spring, started in late July last year and lasted until early September.
