Fall back for an extra hour of sleep; Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

It’s time to “fall back” this weekend with the end of Daylight Saving Time, which means an extra hour of sleep.
Clocks officially go back at 2 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m.
The early sunrise at 7:12 a.m. will be the first sign that DST has ended.
The second will be the corresponding early sunset at 5:27 p.m.
Days will continue to get shorter until the winter solstice on Dec. 21, when the days will gradually increase until the summer solstice on June 21, 2022.
DST will resume when clocks “spring forward” on March 13, 2022, and is scheduled to stay in effect through Nov. 6, 2022.
Safety experts say the clock change also is a good opportunity to replace batteries on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
About the Author