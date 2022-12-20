Fairborn to offer transportation for Celebration of Life for student killed in wreck

Fairborn High School will also host an event Wednesday afternoon, “Run With Lily,” in Clingner’s honor.

Clingner, 17, was a Skyhawk honor student and member of the cross country team. She was identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Beavercreek Twp. just before noon on Friday.

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night at Fairborn High School in her memory, and the district provided counselors to students both Saturday and Monday. “Run With Lily” will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Fairborn’s Community Park.

Clingner was driving east on Dayton-Xenia Road with two other teens in her Volkswagen Beetle at 11:50 a.m. Friday morning, when she ran a stop sign at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia and Trebein Road. The vehicle the teens were driving in was struck by a dump truck that was headed south on Trebein, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Clingner died at the scene.

No charges are expected to be filed in the incident, and the full cause of the crash is still under investigation, a spokesperson for the State Patrol said.