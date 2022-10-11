springfield-news-sun logo
Have you seen him? Man, 81, visiting family in Yellow Springs is missing

Local News
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old Marietta man who went missing while visiting family in Yellow Springs.

Michael McCauley had been shopping Tuesday with his family. However, after McCauley had been left by himself for an hour, family was unable to find him.

Police said that at 12:30 p.m. McCauley drove away and has been missing since.

Law enforcement said that McCauley is known to be forgetful and they are concerned for his safety.

McCauley is a white man who stands 6 feet, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was driving a white 2021 Ford Escape with Ohio license plate OSHIP.

Anyone who sees McCauley or the vehicle is asked to call 911, or 1-888-637-113 to be transferred to the investigating agency.

