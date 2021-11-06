End of daylight savings brings potential for negative side effects

According to a 2020 study by the National Institutes of Health, daylight saving time changes can also have more serious effects on overall health, including increased risk of cerebrovascular and cardiovascular problems such as heart attacks and immune-related diseases.

Branam pointed out that many people think the “fall back” time change won’t affect them negatively as it seemingly gives an extra hour for rest, however, this is often not the case.

“It all goes back to that internal clock and while we might feel like we’re getting an extra hour, you’re probably still going to wake up at the time your body would normally wake you up, so it is kind of misleading to think that we’re gaining an extra hour,” she said.

Daylight saving has been recognized by certain parts of the U.S. since 1918, and the Uniform Time Act of 1966 established the system of uniform daylight saving time throughout most of the country.

According to a 2019 poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only 3 in 10 people prefer to switch back and forth between daylight saving time in the summer and standard time in the winter, while 7 in 10 Americans would prefer to stay on one set time.