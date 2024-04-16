Election 2024: What issues matter most to you in this year’s election? Take our survey

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

Local News
By
39 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News are committed to focusing on the issues as we cover this year’s elections. We want to know what issues matter most to you, our readers. We will use this information to help guide our coverage and decide what questions to ask candidates for state and federal office.

In Other News
1
Federal lawmakers propose ending Medicaid estate recovery rule as Ohio...
2
Oxford joins 13 Ohio cities in lawsuit for home rule over tobacco
3
Trumpeter swan removed from Ohio’s threatened species list following...
4
Ohio law would require IDs for online porn, combat deepfakes
5
7-Day menu planner for week of April 7-13

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top