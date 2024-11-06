Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Election 2024: With 1.5M votes counted, Ohio Issue 1 redistricting amendment faring well

Over 400 people gathered in the Ohio Statehouse atrium on Monday to celebrate Citizens Not Politicians' official submission of over 731,000 signatures to the secretary of state's office supporting redistricting reform.

Credit: Avery Kreemer

Credit: Avery Kreemer

Over 400 people gathered in the Ohio Statehouse atrium on Monday to celebrate Citizens Not Politicians' official submission of over 731,000 signatures to the secretary of state's office supporting redistricting reform.
Local News
By
Updated 46 minutes ago
X

Ohio’s Issue 1 redistricting amendment is faring well among early votes cast before Election Day tallied tonight after polls have closed.

With the first 1.5 million votes tallied — more than 2.5 million early ballots were cast — 52.44% of Ohio voters support Issue 1 while 47.56% oppose it, according to partial results from early voting only reported by the Ohio Secretary of State as of 8 p.m.

Initial vote results are based solely on early votes, and the outcome of the election could change as county boards of election report Election Day results tonight. This story will be updated as additional results are reported by the Ohio Secretary of State.

ExploreOhio Issue 1 redistricting amendment explained

If Issue 1 is approved by a simple majority of Ohio voters, the process by which the state draws its federal congressional and state legislative district boundaries will undergo a near-total transformation.

The amendment would ax two prior voter-approved redistricting reforms and the state’s current politician redistricting commission and install an updated set of map-drawing rules to guide a new, appointed citizen redistricting panel meant to be devoid of political influence.

Issue 1 is meant to create a more “proportional” set of congressional and state legislative districts, meaning that if Ohio’s voting patterns show that eligible voters support candidates of a political party 60% of the time, then 60% of the state’s political boundaries should favor that same political party. Its impact could sway the balance of power both in Ohio’s legislature and in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In Other News
1
Election Results: Incumbents faring well early in four local...
2
Election Day: Polls close, last ballots still being cast, counting to...
3
Young’s Jersey Dairy to host first tree lighting, has plans to grow...
4
Walking pneumonia, whooping cough increasing nationally and locally
5
Ron Holp, founder of Ron’s Pizza, icon in Miamisburg for decades, dies...

About the Author

Follow Avery Kreemer on twitter

Based in Ohio's capitol, Avery is focused on using local angles to bring relevant and straightforward statewide news to our readers. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.