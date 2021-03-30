Editorial: If we get them, COVID-19 vaccines point the way forward

This won’t work without you. We can’t quickly and effectively end the COVID restrictions and reach herd immunity without more people getting the vaccine.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said 75 to 80 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated before we have enough herd immunity to fully reopen society. We are on track to do that by the end of summer – if everyone does their part.

Some people are afraid that the vaccine will harm them or interact with their medications. If you have those concerns, talk to your doctor and follow their advice. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration notes that for the vast majority of people, the vaccines are safe and effective.

Some people have said they’ll take their chances with the disease. Although more than a half-million Americans have died from it so far, they are optimistic about their individual body’s ability to fight it off. They might be right. They might get COVID-19 and recover. But this is not only about individuals; it is about all of us. Our society’s recovery hangs in the balance.

Vaccine support is bipartisan. President Joe Biden has pushed for it since his inauguration. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is making visits to vaccine clinics nearly a daily event. Former President Donald Trump has recommended that people get vaccinated. Last week he told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo: “I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly.”

No one says you have to take a shot; that’s a personal choice. But if you decide not to take it, you are not only making a decision for yourself, you are making a decision for all of us. You are making a decision that can prevent this pandemic from ending.