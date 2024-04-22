EARTH DAY 2024: Hard-to-recycle plastics program launches for 7 local counties

Residents can purchase the Hefty ReNew orange bags at their local Kroger, Walmart, Target or Meijer stores. For additional online purchasing options, visit HeftyReNew.com.

Each orange bag features a list of hard-to-recycle items that can be collected in the bag for recycling. People may fill the bag with those items, and when it’s full, tie it up and place the bag directly in a Rumpke Recycling bin or bring the bag to a participating Rumpke Recycling drop-off location.

Rumpke will then collect the recycling bins, sort each material by commodity type and pull out the Hefty ReNew orange bags. Finally, the bags will be sent to specialized recyclers that will use the materials to create new and useful products.

The Hefty ReNew program is intended to complement, but not replace, current recycling routines. Therefore, it’s important for Rumpke Recycling customers to continue putting paper, cardboard, cartons, glass and plastic bottles, tubs, cups, aluminum cans and steel cans in their Rumpke bins loose and unbagged.

Visit www.rumpke.com for more information.