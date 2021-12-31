E. coli outbreak linked to packaged salads, CDC says

Packaged organic salad sold in Ohio was linked to an E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 13 people in six states.
Six people sickened ate Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and one sick person ate Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens, with best if used by dates through Dec. 20, according to a food safety alert issued Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of those sick, four required hospitalization, the alert stated.
The power greens salad is a mix of organic spinach, mizuna, kale and chard.
Investigators are working to determine whether additional products may be contaminated, the CDC said.
In addition to Ohio, people were sickened in Alaska, California, Mississippi, Oregon and Washington.
Throw away any salad that may contaminated; wash items and surfaces that may have touched the salad with hot soapy water or a dishwasher; and call a health care provider for any of the following severe E. coli symptoms:
Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees
Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving
Bloody diarrhea
So much vomiting that you cannot keep down liquids
Signs of dehydration, such as:
- limited urination
- dry mouth and throat
- feeling dizzy when standing up.
