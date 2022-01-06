Drawing for Powerball with $630M grand prize tonight

A Powerball drawing with an estimated grand prize of $630 million will take place at 10:59 p.m. tonight.
The cash option value of the jackpot is about $448.4 million, Powerball said.
If nobody wins the grand prize tonight, there will be another drawing on Friday.
Powerball said that the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338, while the odds of winning the $1 million prize is one in 11,688,053.52.
