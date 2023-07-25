Do you suspect you or your family were impacted by PFAS? We want to talk to you

The Dayton Daily News for years has reported the latest on contamination of area drinking water systems from PFAS, also called “forever chemicals,” that can have myriad health concerns.

As we previously reported, PFAS has been detected in dozens of area water systems.

The Dayton Daily News Path Forward project digs into solutions for the most pressing issues facing the community, including protecting the region’s drinking water that serves more than 400,000 people in Montgomery County.

We would like to talk to people who suspect they have been impacted by PFAS in the region’s water supply. We also want to know what questions area residents have for area officials tasked with addressing the problem.

