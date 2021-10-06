Technical issues affect DeWine’s live update from Texas border

Gov. Mike DeWine’s live address Wednesday afternoon from the Texas border was hampered by technical issues.
The governor stood in front of the McAllen Hidalgo International Bridge that spans the Rio Grande River between Texas and Mexico for his Facebook live video. However, the feed kept going in and out and was cut off in mid-sentence after several minutes.
DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine traveled to Texas for a two-day trip, where they met Tuesday with members of the Ohio National Guard who have been deployed for nearly a year providing assistance to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
He and governors from several other states on Wednesday were briefed by the Texas Department of Public Safety on the issues of fentanyl trafficking and the humanitarian crisis at the border.
DeWine said about 80% of the overdose deaths in Ohio are caused by fentanyl that is coming from China to Mexico and over the border into the U.S.
“We are committed to doing all we can to stop the flow of this deadly drug into our state,” he said Tuesday during a video posted on social media.
DeWine and governors from several other states were briefed Wednesday in Texas by the Texas Department of Public Safety on the issues of fentanyl trafficking and the humanitarian crisis at the border.