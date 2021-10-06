Technical issues affect DeWine’s live update from Texas border

DeWine said about 80% of the overdose deaths in Ohio are caused by fentanyl that is coming from China to Mexico and over the border into the U.S.

“We are committed to doing all we can to stop the flow of this deadly drug into our state,” he said Tuesday during a video posted on social media.

DeWine and governors from several other states were briefed Wednesday in Texas by the Texas Department of Public Safety on the issues of fentanyl trafficking and the humanitarian crisis at the border.