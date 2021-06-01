DeWine stresses COVID vaccinations on eve of mask mandate end

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stressed the importance of coronavirus vaccinations on the eve of the end to the statewide mask mandate.
The state’s COVID-19 health orders expire Wednesday. However, DeWine reminded Ohioans of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors.
“Ohioans have done a great job during the pandemic. And, with more than 5 million Ohioans who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are getting back to living the lives we want,” DeWine stated. “However, it is important that we all still remember that there are a significant number of Ohioans who remain unvaccinated and are at-risk, including everyone under the age of 12. It’s important that those not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and follow other preventative measures to keep themselves as healthy as possible.”
As statewide mask mandates lift tomorrow, I'm reminding Ohioans of the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and for those who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors. pic.twitter.com/SAWiVe8vUB— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 1, 2021
More than 5.3 million Ohioans have received their first vaccinations and 4.6 million have completed the vaccination series.
An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Although the health orders expire Wednesday, businesses, schools, government centers and other organizations set their own rules regarding required safety measures. For businesses and organizations looking to update signage in their facilities, signs are available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Ohioans can find the vaccination site nearest them at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.