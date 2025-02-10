DeWine picks Jim Tressel for Ohio’s new lieutenant governor

In selecting a new lieutenant governor, DeWine said he was looking for someone who could serve as governor if something prevented him from carrying out his duties and someone who can lead and contribute to DeWine’s administration.

The governor said he wanted a lieutenant governor who knows Ohio and can bring people together.

“Jim has spent a great deal of time working with and leading young people, and he will be involved directly with education and workforce development during the remaining two years of my administration,” said DeWine. “Jim Tressel knows Ohio, he shares Ohio’s values and is a born leader.”

Tressel stressed the importance of Ohio’s workforce taking advantage of different opportunities and knowing how to execute on those opportunities.

He plans to study the different programs Husted was working with to determine where he can help.

Tressel and DeWine also discussed physical fitness and the health of Ohioans, particularly the youth.

“This is really a humbling moment,” said Tressel. “I believe in our governor and what he believes in. I promised for the next 699 days to have a singleness of purpose and singleness of focus, which is to serve the needs that the governor outlines.”

DeWine will submit Tressel’s nomination to the Ohio Senate for confirmation. The nomination will then go through the Ohio House of Representatives.

Tressel was previously an Ohio State University football coach and the former president of Youngstown State University. He is a Northeast Ohio native.

Husted served as DeWine’s lieutenant governor since 2018. A University of Dayton alum, he’ll fill the Senate seat until December 2026. A special election in November 2026 will determine if Husted will continue to serve the rest of Vance’s term, which ends in December 2028.