DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of San Jose shooting victims

Eight people were killed by a gunman at the Valley Transportation Authority on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The gunman then took his own life.

The victims were identified by the Santa Clara County coroner’s office as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, and Lars Kepler Lane, 63, AP reported.