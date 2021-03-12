DeWine: Ohio on track to open vaccine to all adults by May 1

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday morning the state is “on track” to open eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine to all adults by May 1.
This comes after President Joe Biden announced Thursday evening that he will instruct states to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.
“We’re going to move forward, make it available as quickly as we can,” DeWine said Friday morning while visiting a vaccination clinic in Cincinnati.
“We opened up to people 50 years of age and older yesterday and what we’re seeing is a very quick filling up of the slots. So you know, those are gonna be really full for the next week or so. Then I would suspect they’ll start loosening up some. So what we want to do is be in kind of that sweet spot where we’re not wasting doses, we’re getting doses out as fast as we can. But at the same time, we’ve got a situation where people have the opportunity to to register,” DeWine said.
Credit: Bill Lackey
DeWine said Thursday that the state will likely continue expanding eligibility for the vaccine by age group or health condition, before every adult becomes eligible.
Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine can sign up for an appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.