DeWine highlights help for Ukrainian refugees

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is on board with their plan. He and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine stopped by Emerge offices Friday afternoon to praise the effort, standing next to donated boxes of diapers, peanut butter, disinfecting wipes, toilet paper and much more, representing the effort’s inaugural delivery.

“We all have watched TV and just been sickened by what we’re seeing every single day,” DeWine said.

Since 2018, more than 500 Ukrainians have resettled in Ohio, mostly in the Cleveland and Parma areas. DeWine said Friday more will be welcome.

Cincinnati-based Matthew 25 Ministries has won renown for collecting surplus goods from corporations and manufacturers and delivering those goods to those in need worldwide, and the organization has long had partners in and near Ukraine.

“We’re fortunate in Ohio to have Matthew 25, because they know how to move stuff,” DeWine said.

If you can’t drop off items in Xenia, one suggestion from those who were on hand Friday: Donate to Matthew 25 at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/matthew25ministries.

“This is very tangible,” the governor said. “This kind of answers the question, what can I do?”