DeWine highlights help for Ukrainian refugees

If you’re looking for a way to assist refugees from Ukraine, here’s a new possibility: Donations of goods will be accepted daily at the EMERGE Recovery & Trade Initiative in Xenia.
Donations of goods such as clothing, first aid kits, toiletries, nonperishable food and more will be accepted 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the group’s offices at 2960 West Enon Road, Monday through Friday, until April 15.
Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has displaced an estimated 4 million-plus Ukrainians, forcing them west to uncertain futures in nations such as Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.
Last week, President Joe Biden said the United States will take in up to to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine and donate $1 billion to help European countries dealing with the refugee flow.
A trio of charitable and relief organizations — EMERGE, Greene County’s DeCoach Rehabilitation Center and Matthew 25 Ministries — have teamed up to accept, store and deliver the donations from Xenia.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is on board with their plan. He and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine stopped by Emerge offices Friday afternoon to praise the effort, standing next to donated boxes of diapers, peanut butter, disinfecting wipes, toilet paper and much more, representing the effort’s inaugural delivery.
“We all have watched TV and just been sickened by what we’re seeing every single day,” DeWine said.
Since 2018, more than 500 Ukrainians have resettled in Ohio, mostly in the Cleveland and Parma areas. DeWine said Friday more will be welcome.
Cincinnati-based Matthew 25 Ministries has won renown for collecting surplus goods from corporations and manufacturers and delivering those goods to those in need worldwide, and the organization has long had partners in and near Ukraine.
“We’re fortunate in Ohio to have Matthew 25, because they know how to move stuff,” DeWine said.
If you can’t drop off items in Xenia, one suggestion from those who were on hand Friday: Donate to Matthew 25 at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/matthew25ministries.
“This is very tangible,” the governor said. “This kind of answers the question, what can I do?”
