DeWine declines to participate in gubernatorial debate

Gov. Mike DeWine declined participation in the primary debate in his race for reelection, but did not provide a reason, according to a release from the Ohio Debate Commission.

Debates for Republican and Democratic candidates in the primary races for governor and U.S. Senate will take place place March 28-29 at the university’s Paul Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center in Wilberforce, and represents the first time a major political debate has been held at one of Ohio’s two historically Black colleges and universities.