DeWine declines to participate in gubernatorial debate

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio. Gov. DeWine has declined to participate in a Republican primary debate for the gubernatorial election, according to the Ohio Debate Commission. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, file)

Credit: Paul Vernon

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
15 minutes ago

Ohio’s governor won’t take part in an upcoming gubernatorial debate at Central State University.

Gov. Mike DeWine declined participation in the primary debate in his race for reelection, but did not provide a reason, according to a release from the Ohio Debate Commission.

Debates for Republican and Democratic candidates in the primary races for governor and U.S. Senate will take place place March 28-29 at the university’s Paul Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center in Wilberforce, and represents the first time a major political debate has been held at one of Ohio’s two historically Black colleges and universities.

No other candidate has declined the commission’s invitation to participate, the release stated, and the gubernatorial Republican primary debate will go on as scheduled.

Republicans who have entered the gubernatorial primary include DeWine, Joe Blystone, Ron Hood and Jim Renacci.

Democrats running for governor in the primary are former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley.

We reached out to the governor’s campaign for a response on the decision to opt out of the debate and will update this report.

