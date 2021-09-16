DeWine: 855 Afghan refugees will come to Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the federal government notified the state of the 855 refugees will be placed with eight resettlement agencies located mainly in northeast and central Ohio.

“These are individuals who have been partners with United States and deserve our support in return for the support they’ve given us,” DeWine stated in the release. “Thank you to the resettlement agencies and communities who have stepped forward and demonstrated they have the resources necessary to help these individuals in their time of need.”