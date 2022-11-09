GOP incumbents leading in most area congressional races as early results come in

But Turner’s now put a lot of space between them. Turner has about 56% of the vote, while Esrati has about 44%.

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, is far ahead of Democrat Vanessa Enoch in the battle for District 8. He has about 61% of the vote, to her 39%. This would be his third straight victory over Enoch.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, currently holds a large lead over Democratic challenger Tamie Wilson in the race for the District 4 House seat. He has captured about 66.5% of the vote, compared to Wilson’s 33.5%.

In the District 15 race, Republican incumbent Mike Carey is beating Democrat Gary Josephson.

Carey has about 55% of the vote, compared to Josephson’s 45%.

Turner vs Esrati (District 10)

Turner was first elected to Congress in 2002 and the former mayor of Dayton has won reelection seven times.

None of his victories with close, and Turner garnered between about 55.9% and 68.1% of the vote in his reelection contests, according to secretary of state election results.

Turner said he remains focused on local job creation and continued growth at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He has described himself as a pro-life and “pro 2nd Amendment.”

Esrati is a local activist, small business owner and a blogger who has unsuccessfully run for a variety of political offices, including seats on the Dayton school board and the Dayton City Commission.

He vied for Turner’s District 10 seat in 2012, but he came in third the Democratic primary.

Esrati has said his priorities include protecting abortion rights, campaign finance reform and passing new gun control measures.

District 10 includes Montgomery and Greene counties and now part of Clark County, notably Springfield. The district used to contain part of Fayette County.

Chabot vs Landsman (District 1)

Chabot was first elected to Congress in 1994 and he has won reelection in every race since, except in 2008 when his Democratic challenger rode a blue wave that put Barack Obama in the Oval Office.

Chabot easily cruised to victory two years ago, but he had a closer race in 2018, though he still won by nearly 4.5 percentage points.

However, the newly redrawn House District 1 now includes Warren County and southeast Hamilton County and experts say it now leans slightly Democratic.

Chabot said voters are worried about inflation, the economy and an increase in violent crime. He said he has the experience to tackle these important issues.

Landsman, who has served for five years on the Cincinnati City Council, said he wants to restore reproductive rights, preserve democracy by protecting free and fair elections and he wants to put a stop to price gouging at the pump and elsewhere.

Carey vs Josephson (District 15)

Carey is the Republican incumbent in the District 15 race, but he won office in a special election late last year to replace Steve Stivers, who resigned to take another job.

District 15 now covers significant chunks of Clark, Miami, Franklin, Shelby and Fayette counties, as well as all of Madison County.

Carey has painted himself as a strong advocate for the 2nd Amendment and voter ID laws and he has attacked critical race theory.

Josephson, 74, is a retired Columbus resident who is a student at Moritz College of Law, who says he will work to protect American Democracy, access to the ballot box and the environment.

Davidson vs Enoch (District 8)

Davidson is seeking a fourth term in office, after crushing his Democratic opponents in the three previous races.

Two years ago, he won about 69% of the vote, and he has received more than twice as many votes as his opponents in every contest.

Davidson, who is facing the same opponent for the third straight time (Enoch), has called himself a “principled conservative” who is devoted to stopping the “radical left” from imposing its agenda on Ohioans.

He said wants less government and more freedom.

Enoch said she wants to defend Democracy against government overreach and prioritizes fiscal responsibility and solving the crisis at the southern border.

The 8th Congressional District, which has long been held by Republicans, covers Darke, Preble, Butler and parts of Miami and Hamilton counties.

It used to have Miami and Clark counties and part of Mercer County.

Jordan vs Wilson (District 4)

Jordan is seeking reelection in a House District that spans a dozen counties in western and central Ohio, including Champaign, Logan, Union, Auglaize and Allen.

He has won the seat eight times, and in the last election cycle he received more than twice as many votes as his Democratic competition.

Jordan has criticized what he has called “out of control” federal spending and illegal immigration and he has vowed to reduce government regulations and make some tax cuts permanent.

Wilson is a 50-year-old life coach and business consultant who is a political newcomer.

She has said she will fight to lower prescription drug prices and health care costs and supports “common sense” gun reforms.