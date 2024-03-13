Democrats Forbes, Jamison face off in primary for Ohio Supreme Court

The backdrop on all of these statewide races is a tussle between Republicans and Democrats for majority control over the state’s top court, which could prove critical in high-profile issues such as deciding the parameters of abortion rights in Ohio following November’s passage of Issue 1.

The Democratic primary on the ballot in March is — specifically for Ohio progressives — about trying to find the Democratic candidate best suited to take on Republican Judge Dan Hawkins of the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

Lisa Forbes

Forbes, a Cleveland-area jurist who has served on the 8th District Court of Appeals since 2020, is the Ohio Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate in this race, despite having only a few years of experience on the bench.

Before she became a judge in 2020, she was partner of a Cleveland office of a national law firm, which she said has given her “extensive” experience in state and federal trial courts and appeals courts. Her focus was on business litigation, consumer class action lawsuits, legal malpractice and trust/estate disputes.

“My experience on the bench and practicing law has taught me the critical importance of having judges who have a variety of experiences to bring a broad perspective to the court. I have the experience and expertise, and will bring the heart and hard work necessary to ensure that the last line of defense is fair and efficient,” said Forbes, who won her seat on the 8th District Court of Appeals in an uncontested race.

The Supreme Court hopeful received her law degree from Case Western Reserve Law School and additionally holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.

Terri Jamison

Jamison, based in Columbus, was first elected judge in 2012. Her career on the bench started with two terms as judge of the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations and Juvenile Division, to now serving on the 10th District Court of Appeals, a position she’s held since 2020.

This is Jamison’s second swing of the bat to try to become and Ohio Supreme Court justice. In 2022, she ran against Republican incumbent Justice Pat Fischer and lost by about 14 points in a statewide election.

Before her time as a judge, Jamison obtained her law degree from Capital University Law School and became a public defender in Franklin County. She eventually started her own law firm and began practicing criminal, juvenile, domestic relations and probate law at the trial and appellate levels, according to her website.

“I am seeking election to the Ohio Supreme Court for two fundamental reasons: First, to preserve and strengthen the court’s constitutionally granted status as an independent and co-equal branch of state government, and, second, to use my seat on the Supreme Court to ensure that the promise of “Equal Justice Under Law” becomes a reality for all Ohioans,” said Jamison.

Follow DDN statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer on X or reach out to him at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or at 614-981-1422.