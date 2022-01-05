Democratic governor candidates pick running mates

Democratic candidates for governor Nan Whaley of Dayton and John Cranley of Cincinnati, both immediate past mayors of their respective cities, are announcing their running mates today.
Cranley announced state Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, will be his candidate for lieutenant governor. Whaley is scheduled to announce her running mate this morning in Columbus.
They are running against at least three Republican opponents, including incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine. The major parties’ respective standard-bearers will be determined in the May 3 partisan primary.
