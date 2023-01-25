Dayton’s congressman officially named chairman of House Intelligence Committee

Turner, a former mayor of Dayton, joined the Intelligence Committee in 2015 and became ranking member and the top Republican member last year, positioning him for the chairmanship when Republicans took the House majority in the November elections. He also serves as a subcommittee chairman on the House Armed Services Committee.

In the past two years, Turner pushed for the co-location of the National Space Intelligence Center with NASIC at Wright-Patterson.

Earlier this month, the House GOP Steering Committee recommended Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, for membership in the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a Cincinnati Republican, joins Turner on the Intelligence Committee.

Also among other Ohio members, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, was named chair of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Another Ohio Republican, Rep. Mike Carey, was named to the Committee on House Administration.

Turner’s district now includes the city of Springfield and southern portions of Clark County.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is home to core Air Force research and logistics missions and is the largest employer in one place in the state of Ohio.