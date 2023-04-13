Dayton to invest $250K in Springfield organization to develop ‘pocket parks’

In a release, the city said that it approved the investment to the Conscious Connect Community Development Corporation on Wednesday, which will use the funds to develop property that the organization has already acquired on Lorenz Avenue and Delaware Avenue.

Explore Five Rivers MetroParks names next CEO

On Lorenz Avenue in Westwood, the organization owns four adjacent lots, where it plans to repair sidewalks, deal with hazardous or dead trees on the property, plant new trees, and install a swinging bench and waste cans. It also plans to add a landscaped front entrance, walking path, seating and shelter, the release said.