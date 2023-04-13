Dayton to invest $250K in Springfield organization to develop ‘pocket parks’

The City of Dayton has announced that it will invest $250,000 to develop two “pocket parks” in the Westwood and Five Oaks neighborhoods.
In a release, the city said that it approved the investment to the Conscious Connect Community Development Corporation on Wednesday, which will use the funds to develop property that the organization has already acquired on Lorenz Avenue and Delaware Avenue.
On Lorenz Avenue in Westwood, the organization owns four adjacent lots, where it plans to repair sidewalks, deal with hazardous or dead trees on the property, plant new trees, and install a swinging bench and waste cans. It also plans to add a landscaped front entrance, walking path, seating and shelter, the release said.
At 300 Delaware Avenue in Five Oaks, the organization said it would remove overgrowth and brush along property lines, replace or add benches and tables, repair the existing shelter house and walkways, add landscaping to the entrance and install waste cans and signage.
The city said that the organization will secure resources and partnerships to provide maintenance for the parks.
Conscious Connect Community Development Corporation is based in Springfield.
The funds approved for the project is a part of the Dayton Recovery Plan, the city’s plan to use its share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
