Dayton team has trucks in monster truck tour at county fairgrounds

Massive trucks destroying cars, gravity-defying stunts and other thrilling tricks on four wheels are rolling into the Montgomery County Fairgrounds this weekend as part of the Official Truckz Extreme Tour.
Ryan and Josh Holman of Dayton, on Friday afternoon were preparing two of their family’s five monster trucks. One was called the “Beast.”
“We’re ready to do some carnage this weekend here at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds,” Josh Holman said.
The tour has four shows this weekend, at 7 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Twp.